Ahead of starting their IPL 2025 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant said his endeavour is to create an environment in the side where people coming in can express themselves freely. LSG are set to play their first match of IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals, a team which Pant captained previously, on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. “We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It's just a very simple idea. It's easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual.”

"It's not just the management; I think it's because of the players we can create that environment. Because what I've always felt as a player is that if you back your players and give them enough trust, they can form you at any level. I feel there is a lot of experience in the group, and the management has a lot of experience," said Pant to his LSG teammates in a video posted on the franchise's social media accounts on Monday.

LSG reached the playoffs of the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before exiting in the Eliminator twice. In IPL 2024, LSG finished at seventh place in the points table. Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, became the most expensive player in IPL's history when LSG acquired him for INR 27 crore at the mega auction last year.

He also urged senior players like Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and David Miller to keep sharing their experiences with the newbie players in the team. "We have a lot of senior players. Nicky P is there, Makram is there, Miller is there. I think a lot more are there.

"Just keep sharing your experience with the younger guys and let that experience flow in this group. I think that's something we can learn a lot from all the senior guys, and just take it forward one day at a time, just give your 100 percent, keeping the best interest of the team without even thinking that our team will back you or not.

"I think we trust in each and every individual that they are the best people. That's why we are here all together. Let's create lots of memories, and love among each other, so that when we go back from here, I think we should look to improve ourselves as a player, human being, and just have lots of fun together,” concluded Pant.

