IPL 2024 retentions dropped many bomb shells as some big names were released by the franchises. From Cameron Green's departure to Royal Challengers Bangalore to Hardik Pandya's reported return to Mumbai Indians, this mini auction will be game-changer for many teams. Another shocking release came in the form of Ben Stokes, who opted out of IPL 2024 due to workload management. He was bought by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings for a whopping total of 16.25 crores last year but featured only in two matches for the team.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra stated that the MS Dhoni-led side wouldn't have retained Stokes even if he had taken part in IPL 2024.

"Ben Stokes has said that he won't play in the IPL. Were Chennai going to retain him? That's a big question. In my opinion, they weren't going to do so. Would any other team have bought him for 16.25 crores? My two cents - it was not going to happen," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"So he did the right thing. I don't know if it's strategic or anything. Why should we comment on it? The truth is that 16.25 crore rupees are suddenly freed there. Ambati Rayudu has retired. So you have 20 crore rupees and you will get five crores in any case when the purse is increased," he added.

The retention list contained all the major names and it also confirmed that captain MS Dhoni will be leading the side once again in the upcoming season.

Among the released players, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala and Dwaine Pretorius were the major foreign players.

Among the Indian players who were not part of the retention list, Akash Singh was a big exception after playing quite a few matches last season. Bhagath Varma and Subhranshu Senapati were also released by the franchise.

The IPL auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Following the retentions, CSK will have a purse of INR 32.2 crore in the auction.