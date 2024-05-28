It was a disappointing end to the IPL 2024 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Pat Cummins-led side was defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Sunday. SRH impressed both fans and experts alike with their explosive brand of cricket as they scored twice over 250 during the campaign. However, it was an off day for their openers - Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head - as they were bundled out for just 113. In response, KKR chased down the target in ease as Venkatesh Iyer slammed a brilliant half-century. SRH owner Kavya Maran was visibly disappointed as she could not control her tears after the match and she delivered an emotional speech for the SRH players and support staff.

"You've made us proud."



- Kaviya Maran pic.twitter.com/zMZraivXEE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2024

“You guys have really made us all so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. I mean, you've redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off day had to happen today but really, great job by all of you with the bat and the ball,” said Maran in a clip that was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in huge numbers this time because of the potential you guys had. Everyone's talking about us. Even though KKR won, everyone will still be talking about the style of cricket we've played. We played the finals, it wasn't just any other game. I mean, all the other teams were watching us today. So, thank you so much,” she added.

Coming to the match, Andre Russell took three wickets while Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc took two as SRH were all out for 113 and KKR ended up winning the IPL 2024 final by 8 wickets.