The RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 game was one charged up encounter. The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the contest in style to book the final playoff spot in IPL 2024. During the course of the match, RCB, which is now on a six-match winnign streak, was quite aggressive throughout the CSK innings. Every wicket was celebrated with extra fervour and the fielding attempts were great too.

There was one point when, the RCB players were not happy with the decision of the umpires. The point of contention seemed to be a no ball by Lockie Ferguson to Rachin Ravindra. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli seemed to be telling the umpire that the slippery ball was responsible. Something that the duo had complained a couple of overs back.

Even after du Plessis went away, Kohli came back and saoid something to the umpire. Australia great Matthew Hayden, who has been a member of the CSK, blasted Kohli's behaviour.

"There's way too much interjection from Virat Kohli. He is not the captain and he should not be in those conversations with the umpire," Hayden said on commentary.

Mathew Hayden said "Virat Kohli is not the captain as he got sacked, he shouldn't involve in conversations with umpire" pic.twitter.com/Xk3rYn5BLw — (@ArrestPandya) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, former India star batter Ambati Rayudu, who has played for franchises like CSK and Mumbai Indians, feels that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are favourites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB are undefeated in six matches, after winnign only one out of their first seven game.

Sharing his thoughts on the Eliminator clash, Rayudu backed Bengaluru over Rajasthan as the latter are coming after a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders that dropped them to third place in the points table.

"I think RCB are clear favourites for me, because of the way they are playing and they've had a clinical game against CSK and for RR I don't know if this gap in play will help, this washout would help them in going into an eliminator against RCB who I feel right now are a matured side and every player over there knows his role. So I think RCB are the ones who will eventually go into qualifiers 2," Rayudu said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Advertisement

With IANS inputs