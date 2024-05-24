Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH lost the Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knigth Riders. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, overcame Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator. The winner of this game will compete against Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2024 Trophy.

Pitch report: Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is not going to be easy. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 158 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degree C with 70% humidity. 6.71 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

SRH vs RR, Head-to-Head

In the 19 matches played between these two teams, the bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

In their previous encounter in this series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the Man of the Match. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored the highest fantasy points for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 113 points while Riyan Parag topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Rajasthan Royals with 109 points.

SRH vs RR, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Travis Head

Travis Head can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 13 matches, Travis has scored 533 runs averaging 44.4 per match.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 15 matches, he has scored 567 runs at an average of 56.7.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is a decent pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 15 matches, Samson has scored 521 runs averaging 52.1 per match.

Patrick Cummins

Pat Cummins can be a safe pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in 14 matches, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 32.4. He is also a handy batter and in the last few matches, he has scored 107 runs at an average of 21.4.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a key inclusion to your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 14 matches, Abhishek has scored 470 runs at an average of 36.2.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in 15 matches, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 31.2.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is a fruitful pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 30 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. Chahal bowls leg-break googly and in 14 matches, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 28.4.

SRH vs RR, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan and Pat Cummins

Captain: Pat Cummins

Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin