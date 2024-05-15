SunRisers Hyderabad will be up against Gujarat Titans in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on May 16.SunRisers Hyderabad have played 12 matches and are ranked fourth on the points table with 14 points, while Gujarat Titans have also played 12 matches and are ranked eighth with 11 points. In the last match played by SunRisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants, SRH won by 10 wickets. The top fantasy player for SunRisers Hyderabad was Travis Head who scored 131 fantasy points.

Gujarat Titans' last fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

SRH vs GT, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will only allow a little assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to take a lot of work. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 171 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 75% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 58%. Winds at a speed of 3.09 m/s are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

SRH vs GT, Head-to-Head

In the four matches played between these two teams, SunRisers Hyderabad do not have a good record against Gujarat Titans. Based on our analysis and trends, we predict that Gujarat Titans will win this match. The bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

In their previous encounter in this series, Mohit Sharma was the Man of the Match. He topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Gujarat Titans with 85 points. Shahbaz Ahmed scored the highest fantasy points for SunRisers Hyderabad with 52 points.

SRH vs GT, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Travis Head

Travis Head is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 69 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. Travis is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 11 matches, he has scored 533 runs averaging 53.3.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 63 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 12 matches, Sudharsan has scored 527 runs averaging 47.9.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. Abhishek is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 12 matches, he has made 401 runs averaging 36.5.

Patrick Cummins

Pat Cummins has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm fast and in 12 matches, Cummins has taken 14 wickets at an average of 31.7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a bowler with an average of 39 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.6 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium and in 12 matches, Bhuvneshwar has taken 11 wickets at an average of 37.4.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has an average of 37 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a right-handed batter and keeps wickets. In 12 matches, he has scored 339 runs averaging 42.4.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 34 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Shahrukh is a top-order, right-handed batter. In seven matches, he has scored 127 runs averaging 18.1 per match.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 29 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. Mohit is a right-arm medium bowler and in 12 matches, he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 32.7.

SRH vs GT, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen and Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma and T Natarajan

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Sai Sudharsan