SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Ignored India Pacer Gets Hit For Back To Back 4s By PBKS Star
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2024: Uncapped India batter Atharva Taide smashed two back-to-back boundaries off T Natarajan and provided Punjab Kings with the momentum.
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2024: Uncapped India batter Atharva Taide smashed two back-to-back boundaries off T Natarajan and provided Punjab Kings with the momentum. Both Taide and Prabhsimran Singh have given Punjab Kings a good start against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, SRH bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets. SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will aim to complete his 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He is just one wicket away from the feat. Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league stage match of IPL 2024 on Sunday in Hyderabad. As all the England players have left for national duty, PBKS will be only having the services of batter Rilee Rossouw as the overseas player in the lineup. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2024 Points Table)
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Live Updates
No run.
Pat Cummins tries the slower bouncer but this one is a bit too high, Atharva Taide leaves it alone. It is called a wide but Hyderabad has taken the review to challenge the decision.
A low full toss, on middle, Prabhsimran Singh tucks it away through mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Just over! T Natarajan bangs this short and on middle, Atharva Taide goes for the pull but gets a top edge, the ball flies just over short fine leg and runs away for another boundary.
FOUR! Lovely shot! This is on a good length and on off, Atharva Taide steps across a bit and slaps it away through mid on for a boundary.
Fuller one and around leg, Prabhsimran Singh flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
T Natarajan bangs in a good bouncer around leg, Prabhsimran Singh tries to make room and hook it away but fails to connect.
Back of a length and outside off, Atharva Taide cuts it away towards deep point for a run.
T Natarajan starts with a short-of-a-length delivery, on off, slower too, Prabhsimran Singh dabs it towards point for a single.
Fullish and on off, Prabhsimran Singh taps it in front of short covers for a quick run. 12 runs off the over!
FOUR! Much more in control this time! Back of a length and on middle, Prabhsimran Singh stands tall and heaves it away wide of mid on for another boundary.
FOUR! Streaky! Bhuvneshwar Kumar sees the batter back away and nails the yorker, on leg, angling in, Prabhsimran Singh tries to dig it out but gets a bottom edge past the keeper who is standing up at the stumps for a boundary.
Uppish but safe! Pitched up and on off, Atharva Taide looks to play at it but does so a bit aerially, luckily for him it goes just wide of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his follow-through. They cross.
Goes fuller and on off, Atharva Taide knocks it towards mid off.
On a length and on middle, Atharva Taide clips it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Hard length this time, on middle, Prabhsimran Singh uses his feet but mistimes his punch straight to mid off.
Right in the blockhole, on middle, angling in sharply, Prabhsimran Singh looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A slight appeal but turned down. Probably drifting down the leg side.
Short of a length and outside off, Atharva Taide cuts it away towards deep point for a single.
Pitched up, on middle, Atharva Taide plays another good straight drive down the pitch, but this time Pat Cummins gets down and gets a hand to it to stop it.
FOUR! Classy from Atharva Taide! Full again and on middle, Atharva Taide presents the full face of the bat, executes the straight drive to perfection past the bowler for a boundary.