SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2024: Uncapped India batter Atharva Taide smashed two back-to-back boundaries off T Natarajan and provided Punjab Kings with the momentum. Both Taide and Prabhsimran Singh have given Punjab Kings a good start against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, SRH bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets. SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will aim to complete his 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He is just one wicket away from the feat. Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league stage match of IPL 2024 on Sunday in Hyderabad. As all the England players have left for national duty, PBKS will be only having the services of batter Rilee Rossouw as the overseas player in the lineup. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2024 Points Table)