Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Rain Threat Looms Over The Game. Have A Look At Weather Forecast
SRH vs GT LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2024: SunRisers Hyderabad host Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a crucial game of the ongoing season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 LIVE Updates© BCCI
SRH vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2024: SunRisers Hyderabad host Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a crucial game of the ongoing season. A win for SRH in the match will seal a playoff berth for them, while it will also mean that only one between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could qualify for the final 4, that too considering Lucknow Super Giants don't win their last league match by a massive margin. It has been raining consistently in Hyderabad and the threat also looms over the game on Thursday. There is a fear that rain might play a spoilsport. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:18 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE Score: Have a look at the venue -
It's raining at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/sruBKUt5Tm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2024
- 18:03 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE Score: Squads -Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav (wk), Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
- 17:55 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE: Here is the weather forecast -
- 17:50 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE: Rain threat over the gameIt has been raining consistently in Hyderabad and the threat of it looms over the SRH vs GT game tonight. Rain could play a spoilsport. However, if it happens either SunRisers Hyderabad will seal a playoff spot for themselves and either of Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be able to qualify. For a detailed read, CLICK HERE
- 17:47 (IST)Welcome folks!An erratic Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to fix their chasing troubles and get their campaign back on track when they host the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest IPL 2024 Updates, check out IPL 2024 schedules and IPL points table at NDTV Sports.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.