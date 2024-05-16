IPL 2024 Playoffs Scenario: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday got its third play-off-qualified team in SunRisers Hyderabad. The Pat Cummins-led side reached 15 points in 13 games after its match against Gujarat Titans got washed out due to rain in Hyderabad. It ensured that SRH will be among the top-four sides along with Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points in 13 matches) and Rajasthan Royals (16 points in 13 matches). SRH still have a game left against PBKS on Sunday.

With three spots already sealed, the fight is among three teams for the final playoff spot - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants. Out of the three, the real fight is between CSK and RCB. LSG have only mathematical chance of advancing in all practical sense.

Here's the full details of the scenario for the four teams after SRH pocketed the third playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.528)

Matches remaining - 1 (vs RCB)

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is best-placed to grab the fourth playoff spot. A win against RCB on Saturday will see them through. If RR and SRH lose their last matches against KKR and Punjab Kings respectively, CSK can dream of a top-two finish too, provided they have better Net Run-rate.

They can also advance even if they lose to RCB. For that, the side must ensure that the losing margin is not big. That will see their NRR remain better than RCB and hence finish above the rivals in the final points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.387)

Advertisement

Matches remaining - 1 (vs CSK)

The Faf du Plessis-led side has to win the last game to have a shot for the last playoff spot. And not just win, they have to triumph by a handsome margin to ensure their run-rate remains above CSK.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points in 13 matches, NRR -0.787)

Matches remaining - 1 (vs MI)

Advertisement

The KL Rahul-led team is facing an improbable scenario. The only way they can qualify is to hope they win their last match by a very humongous margin on Friday. Then, RCB beat CSK but not by a big margin. That will see all three points ending on 14 points. The NRR will then decide which team advance. However, the scenario looks almost impossible and LSG's NRR is very poor.

Delhi Capitals (14 points in 14 matches, -0.377)

Matches remaining - 0

The side is out of the playoff race as it has no more matches left to improve their run-rate. They don't have any other matches left to improve it. One between RCB and CSK will end up with better run-rate (if not points also) than DC.