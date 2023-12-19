SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) got their business underway with the statement signing of Australia's World Cup final star Travis Head at the IPL Players Auction 2024 on Tuesday. SRH were involved in a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the player, who slammed a century in the World Cup final last month. Head last played in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017, having gone unsold last season. Head had a base price of Rs 2 crore. However, records tumbled at the Players Auction as SRH bought Australia captain Pat Cummins for Rs 20.25 crore.

Full list of players bought by SRH:

1. Travis Head (Rs 6.8 crore)

2. Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 1.5 crore)

3. Pat Cummins (20.5 crore)

Pre-Auction Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande.

Players released:Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Karthik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas

Players traded out:Mayank Dagar

Players traded in: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players bought: