Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Australian pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc can end up fetching prices above INR 14 crore in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. The Rajasthan Royals cricketer took to social media to make various predictions about the auction and he thought that both Starc and Cummins can go for massive money after their Cricket World Cup 2023 triumph on Indian soil. He also tipped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, who was released by Punjab Kings, to fetch a price between INR 10 and 14 crores in a proper bidding war.

For Rachin Ravindra, Ashwin showed that he expects the bids to be around INR 4 and 7 crores while in case of pacer Harshal Patel, he showed a range of INR 7 to 10 crores in the video. Gerald Coetzee was put in the same bracket as Harshal while Ashwin believes Rovman Powell will get INR 4 to 7 crores.

The one surprise prediction from Ashwin was that regarding World Cup hero Travis Head whom he believes will not fetch a price higher than INR 4 crores. A higher amount was predicted for veteran India fast bowler Umesh Yadav who Ashwin expects to go for somewhere between INR 4 and 7 crores.

Ashwin lauded Australian spinner Nathan Lyon as he achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets.

Nathan Lyon achieved the significant milestone of 500 wickets in Test cricket during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Sunday. Lyon became the eighth bowler to reach this elite feat, joining the distinguished company of legendary players in long-format cricket.

Following Lyon's feat, Ashwin, a modern-day rival of Lyon, congratulated him on X (formerly Twitter).

"8th bowler and only the 2nd off-spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421 congrats mate #AUSvsPAK," tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin is also just a few wickets away from the club. The Indian spinner, who made his Test debut in the same year as Lyon back in 2011, also has 489 wickets in 94 matches. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in Tests while the 36-year-old Lyon sits one spot above at number eighth.

(With ANI inputs)