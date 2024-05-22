Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals faced an unfortunate situation as the game was abandoned due to weather conditions. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a solid victory against Chennai Super Kings, winning by 27 runs.

Faf du Plessis emerged as the top fantasy player for RCB, earning 93 fantasy points for his performance.

Head-to-Head

In the 31 matches played between these two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the bowlers have accumulated the most points for Rajasthan Royals.

In their previous encounter this season, Jos Buttler was named Man of the Match, leading Rajasthan Royals with 151 fantasy points. Virat Kohli was the top performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 165 fantasy points.

Top Players to Watch

Virat Kohli:

The top-order right-handed batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form, scoring 708 runs in 14 matches, averaging 64.4 runs per game.

Faf du Plessis:

Another top-order right-handed batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Faf du Plessis has scored 421 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 30.1 per match.

Riyan Parag:

The right-handed top-order batter for Rajasthan Royals has been a significant contributor, amassing 531 runs in 14 matches, averaging 59 runs per game.

Cameron Green:

A versatile all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Green has scored 228 runs in 12 matches, averaging 32.6. He also contributes with the ball, taking nine wickets at an average of 30.6.

Nandre Burger:

Bowling left-arm medium-fast, Nandre Burger has taken seven wickets in six matches for Rajasthan Royals, averaging 20.7 per match

Sandeep Sharma:

With his right-arm medium pace, Sandeep Sharma has claimed 10 wickets in nine matches for Rajasthan Royals, averaging 23.8.

As Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for this crucial eliminator, the performances of these key players will be pivotal in determining which team advances further in the tournament.