Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a promising position, having contested 12 matches and sit second on the points table with a commendable tally of 16 points. Conversely, Punjab Kings, despite participating in the same number of matches, languish at the 10th spot with a mere eight points. In their recent encounter against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals suffered a setback, resulting in a loss. Notably, Riyan Parag emerged as the top fantasy player for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 72 fantasy points.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings faced a similar fate in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Rilee Rossouw shining as the top fantasy player, accumulating an impressive 102 fantasy points.

RR vs PBKS, Top Players

1. Sanju Samson:

Renowned for his prowess as a top-order, right-handed batter and wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals. With 486 runs in 12 matches, the skipper boasts an outstanding average of 60.7 per match.

2. Harshal Patel:

Harshal Patel has been a formidable force with the ball for Punjab Kings, showcasing his skills as a right-arm medium bowler. In 12 matches, he has scalped an impressive 20 wickets, sporting an average of 20.

3. Joseph Buttler:

Joseph Buttler, another key figure in the Rajasthan Royals lineup, has been instrumental with the bat and behind the stumps. In 11 matches, he has amassed 359 runs, averaging 39.9 per match.

4. Shashank Singh:

Shashank Singh has been a reliable contributor to the Punjab Kings' batting lineup. The top-order, right-handed batter has notched up 352 runs in 12 matches, boasting a commendable average of 58.6.

5. Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh has been a potent force in the Punjab Kings' bowling attack, operating as a left-arm medium-fast bowler. With 16 wickets in 12 matches, he holds an average of 27.3.

6. Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his crafty leg-break googly deliveries, has been a key asset for Rajasthan Royals. In 12 matches, he has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 29.2.

With these top players set to take the field, the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings promises to be an enthralling encounter, with both teams aiming to secure vital points in their quest for IPL glory.