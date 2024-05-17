Mumbai Indians have played 13 matches. They are ranked last on the points table with eight points. Lucknow Super Giants have also played 13 matches and are ranked seventh with 12 points. In their last match played against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI lost the game. The top fantasy player for Mumbai was Ishan Kishan who scored 71 fantasy points. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, LSG lost the match. The top fantasy player for Lucknow was Arshad Khan, who scored 102 fantasy points.

MI vs LSG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is not going to be easy. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 167 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 35% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 64%. Winds at a speed of 3.85 m/s are expected.

Advertisement

MI vs LSG, Head-to-Head

In the five matches played between these two teams, Mumbai Indians do not have a good record against Lucknow Super Giants. Based on our analysis and trends, we predict that Lucknow Super Giants will win this match. Mumbai Indians' bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for Lucknow Super Giants.

In their previous encounter earlier this season, Marcus Stoinis was the Man of the Match as he topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Lucknow Super Giants with 122 points. Nehal Wadhera scored the highest fantasy points for Mumbai Indians with 62 points.

MI vs LSG, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Advertisement

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is a wicket-keeper with an average of 63 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI fantasy team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 13 matches, Rahul has scored 465 runs at an average of 35.7 per match.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler with an average of 57 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of nine and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Bumrah is a right-arm fast bowler and in 13 matches, he has taken 20 wickets at an average of 16.8.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.8. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, Stoinis has scored 360 runs averaging 32.7 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling right-arm medium and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets at an average of 431.5 per match.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.7. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 10 matches, he has scored 345 runs at an average of 38.3 per match.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder with an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a right-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 200 runs at an average of 18.8 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken 11 wickets, averaging 32.7 per match.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in nine matches, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 26.8.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a batter with an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. Rohit is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 349 runs averaging 29.1 per match.

MI vs LSG, Squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Tilak Varma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka and Naman Dhir.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (c), Amit Mishra, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, M. Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, David Willey and Shamar Joseph.

MI vs LSG, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Naveen-ul-Haq and Piyush Chawla

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)