MI vs LSG Live Updates, IPL 2024: Out of reckoning from the IPL playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. While Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the playoffs race long ago, LSG's chances of making the last-four are extremely bleak even if they win their last IPL game by a huge margin. Three consecutive defeats have not only denied LSG crucial points, they have also battered their net run rate. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)