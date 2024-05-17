Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs LSG LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants Aim To End Dismal Campaigns On Winning Note
MI vs LSG IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Out of reckoning from the IPL playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their campaign on a winning note.
MI vs LSG LIVE Scorecard© BCCI
MI vs LSG Live Updates, IPL 2024: Out of reckoning from the IPL playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. While Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the playoffs race long ago, LSG's chances of making the last-four are extremely bleak even if they win their last IPL game by a huge margin. Three consecutive defeats have not only denied LSG crucial points, they have also battered their net run rate. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest IPL 2024 Updates, check out IPL 2024 schedules and IPL points table at NDTV Sports.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
MI vs LSG Live Updates, IPL 2024
As the Indian T20 League 2024 approaches its conclusion, the race for the playoffs has become increasingly thrilling, with five teams still competing for the final two spots. Match 67 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai promises to be another exciting encounter, as the home team, Mumbai, faces off against Lucknow one last time this season. While Lucknow will be aiming for a decisive victory to stay in contention for a playoff berth, Mumbai, already eliminated from contention, will look to end their season on a high and play the spoiler derailing Lucknow's plans. Mumbai have not had the best of seasons and were the first team to be eliminated from the competition. However, they will be eager to secure a final win and avoid finishing last on the points table. After a dominating performance against Hyderabad, Mumbai once again failed to maintain their momentum, faltering against Kolkata in a rain-curtailed match reduced to 16 overs per side. The bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Kolkata's potent batting lineup to a total of 157 runs, which was further bolstered by openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the chase. Just when the game seemed within Mumbai's grasp, wickets tumbled, and no batter apart from Tilak Varma and a small little cameo from Naman Dhir could establish themselves at the crease. Despite their efforts to take the game deep, the target proved elusive as wickets continued to fall at the other end. This game epitomized Mumbai's season thus far, and they will be desperate to put their best foot forward and win this final match, which could provide the team with a much-needed morale boost. Lucknow, on the other hand, find their playoff hopes in jeopardy after losing their previous game against Delhi. Now sitting in 7th position with 12 points, a win in this match will only take them to 14 points, meaning they will still need other results to go in their favour to have a chance at qualification. The team is low on confidence, having lost three games in a row, and will be aiming to deliver a strong and dominating performance against Mumbai to improve their net run rate, a crucial factor for their playoff aspirations. The top order must step up and provide a solid foundation, supporting the middle order led by Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya, who have often been tasked with steadying the ship. Additionally, the bowling unit, which has struggled to find its best form, will be eager to put on a commanding performance. With a lot at stake, who do you think will emerge victorious in this crucial game? Only time will tell!