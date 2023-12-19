After trading in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI) bought South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee as their first buy at the IPL Players Auction 2024. Coetzee, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went to MI for Rs 5 crore after bidding wars with RCB and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Full list of players bought by MI:

1. Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 crore)

Mumbai Indians' Pre-Auction Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (C) Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG).

Players Released By Mumbai Indians: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier, Cameron Green (traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore).

