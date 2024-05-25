The final of the Indian Premier League, 2024, will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 26 at 07:30 PM IST. In their previous encounter in Qualifier 1, Mitchell Starc was the Man of the Match as he scored the highest fantasy points for Kolkata Knight Riders with 99 points while Rahul Tripathi topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 80 points.

KKR vs SRH, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will only allow a little assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to take a lot of work. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 159 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 35 degree Celsius with 44% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.23 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

KKR vs SRH, Head-to-Head

In the 27 matches played between these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the batters have earned the most fantasy points for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is an all-rounder with an average of 97 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 482 runs at an average of 37.1. Narine can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken 16 wickets, averaging 22 per match.

Travis Head

Travis Head is a batter with an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 14 matches, he has scored 567 runs at an average of 43.6.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. Abhishek is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 15 matches, he has scored 482 runs averaging 34.4.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. Russell is a right-handed batter. In nine matches, he has scored 222 runs averaging 31.7 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm fast and in recent matches, he has taken 16 wickets, averaging 17.3 per match.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy is a bowler with an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He is a leg-break googly bowler and in 13 matches, Chakaravarthy has taken 20 wickets at an average of 19.7.

Patrick Cummins

Pat Cummins is a bowler with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in 15 matches, Cummins has taken 17 wickets at an average of 32.2.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a differential pick in your team. He has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. He is a left-arm fast bowler and in 12 matches, Starc has taken 15 wickets at an average of 28.7.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 14 matches, Klaasen has scored 463 runs at an average of 42.1 per match.

KKR vs SRH, Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dushmantha Chameera, KS Bharat, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain and Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Upendra Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Akash Singh, Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Umran Malik.

KKR vs SRH, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine