Kolkata Knight Riders finished their impressive IPL 2024 campaign on the perfect note as the Shreyas Iyer-led side comfortably defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to clinch the title. It was the third IPL title for Kolkata Knight Riders after 2012 and 2014. Andre Russell took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc took two each as KKR bundled out SRH for just 113. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer looked in tremendous form to guide their side to a convincing eight-wicket victory. Following the match, SRH owner Kavya Maran could not control her tears as she waved towards the crowd and the video of her reaction after the match has gone viral on social media.

Kavya Maran was hiding her tears.



- She still appreciated KKR. pic.twitter.com/KJ88qHmIg6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

On the other hand, celebrations erupted in the KKR camp as they clinched a well-deserved victory.

"Really happy, credit goes to Abhishek Nayar, all the credit in the world, the way he's worked for the franchise. Some contributions go unnoticed, I want to make sure they don't. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff," Venkatesh Iyer said after the match.

This was KKR's first IPL title in a decade and it came under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. Incidentally, they won their last two titles with Gambhir serving as their captain.

"When GG bhai was appointed as the mentor I had messaged him and said I am very happy he's coming back to KKR, but he said that he would be happy if we are on that podium lifting the trophy. Today is that day and I will never forget that message," Nitish Rana said when asked about Gambhir's impact.

Rinku Singh also echoed similar sentiments as the KKR players celebrated the victory.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," he said.