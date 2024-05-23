The RCB vs RR IPL 2024 was one close affair. After Rajasthan Royals restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 172/8 in 20 overs, it seemed like Rajasthan Royals might have it easy. They were cruising to at one stage but a flurry of wickets in the middle overs saw RR stutter as they neared the target. Out of the wickets that fell, one of the most crucial was that of RR skipper Sanju Samson.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal departed on 45, the onus was on Samson to take his team forward. But he fell in the 11th over. Chasing a wide delivery from Karn Sharma, Samson (17, 13b) was stumped. The RR captain danced down the track but Karn was smart float the ball as it sun away. The dismissal was celebrated by RCB players as well as Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The internet was quick to react and even point at her dress, which had an emblem of the ODI World Cup trophy.

Experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal established himself as the most successful bowler for not just one but two Indian Premier League franchises.

RCB Fan Jhanvi Kapoor can't hide her joy when Karn Sharma dismissed Sanju Samson for 17 runs. #RRvRCB #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/tp7xl0D8Lh — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) May 22, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor with the 'World Cup Trophy' on her dress. pic.twitter.com/ZKZz91EpPe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2024

The leg-break spinner has established himself as a wicket-taking player in the T20 format. His prowess has already been witnessed in the international circuit, but Chahal is still reaching new heights in the T20 format.

There was another moment where Janhvi Kapoor reaction went viral. It was when Virat Kohli's brilliant attempt saw RR's Dhruv Jurel get run out..

The celebration from Janhvi Kapoor after Virat Kohli's run out. pic.twitter.com/aQUTDpIXlP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2024

The 33-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 139 scalps. On Wednesday, he became the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals after claiming his 66th wicket for the franchise against his former team.

During the Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chahal bagged Virat Kohli's wicket to become the leading wicket-taker for RR in the IPL.

In the 8th over, Chahal bagged the big fish to increase RCB's woes. Kohli went for the favored slog-sweep, whipping it away towards deep mid-wicket. He timed his shot and the ball went into the hands of fielder Donovan Ferreira who settled himself a few inches inside the ropes and took a fine catch.

Donovan's catch helped Chahal pick his 66th wicket for the Royals. He surpassed Siddharth Trivedi's tally of 65 to become the leading wicket-taker for the franchise.

Chahal ended his spell on an expensive note as he finished with figures of 1/43. In his last over, he kept it tight, giving up just three singles in the first five deliveries. In the last delivery, Lomror slog-swept him for a six.

After Siddharth, Shane Watson is the third-highest wicket-taker for RR in IPL with 61 scalps.

With ANI inputs