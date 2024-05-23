The Indian Premier League often helps the country unearth new cricketing gems. The story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Swapnil Singh came to the for this season while others like Deepak Hooda have been doing brilliant stuff regularly in the T20 league. Swapnil and Hooda, who both play for Baroda in domestic cricket, reportedly went through plenty of issues in the team at Baroda, especially with skipper Krunal Pandya while Hooda's troubles haven't with the captain haven't been hidden from the Indian cricketing fraternity either.

Seeing the duo showcase their talent in the IPL, a social media user thanked former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan for lending his helping hand as the duo went into a cricketing crisis at Baroda.

"Thank you so much @IrfanPathan saab, for helping players like Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh who were facing so many problems in Baroda cricket team because of their Captain - Krunal Pandya. The fans of Indian Cricket will not forget your contributions," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"They were working hard when no one was watching. It's their positive attitude and persistence took them where they are," Irfan said in reply to the post.

They were working hard when no one was watching. It's their positive attitude and persistence took them where they are. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2024

This season, Swapnil has been a decent bowler for RCB, picking up 6 wickets in 6 matches while also proving to be a handy lower-order batter. Hooda, on the other hand, didn't have the best of starts to the 17th edition of IPL but did well in the recent games. Overall, the Lucknow Super Giants star contributed 145 runs in 9 innings at an average of 18.13.

Irfan has been acting as a fine guiding force in Indian cricket over the last few years, helping emerging cricketers unleash their true potential.