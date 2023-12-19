IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Mitchell Starc has been roped in by KKR for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore - the highest-ever price for an IPL player ever! The fourth set for capped fast bowlers is on! Pat Cummins has gone for Rs 20.50 crore to SRH - the highest bid ever! He is now the costliest player ever in IPL history! Daryl Mitchell went for Rs 14 crore from CSK. Harshal Patel roped in by PBKS for Rs 11.75 crore. There are the three players who have breached rs 10 crore mark. Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.80 crore) have been picked by CSK. In the first set for capped batters - Rovman Powell (RR, Rs 7.40 crore), Travis Head (SRH, Rs 6.80 crore), Harry Brook (DC, Rs 4 Crore) - were the top buys. The 10 franchises have over Rs 262 crore to spend to 77 players from a pool of 332 players. (Full List of Sold/Unsold Players )

Here are the LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 auction straight from Dubai: