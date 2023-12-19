IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Breaks All Records, KKR Get Him For Rs 24.75 Crore
IPL 2024 Auction Updates: Mitchell Starc has been roped in by KKR for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore - the highest-ever price for an IPL player ever! The fourth set for capped fast bowlers is on! Pat Cummins has gone for Rs 20.50 crore to SRH - the highest bid ever! He is now the costliest player ever in IPL history! Daryl Mitchell went for Rs 14 crore from CSK. Harshal Patel roped in by PBKS for Rs 11.75 crore. There are the three players who have breached rs 10 crore mark. Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.80 crore) have been picked by CSK. In the first set for capped batters - Rovman Powell (RR, Rs 7.40 crore), Travis Head (SRH, Rs 6.80 crore), Harry Brook (DC, Rs 4 Crore) - were the top buys. The 10 franchises have over Rs 262 crore to spend to 77 players from a pool of 332 players. (Full List of Sold/Unsold Players )
Here are the LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 auction straight from Dubai:
- 15:46 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Starc is the most expensive cricketer ever!What is happening! Starc has got the highest bid of Rs 24.50 crore from GT. The KKR are deliberating now! Gautam Gambhir in serious talks with Venky Mysore!
- 15:41 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Starc sets new record!And HISTORY has been made again! Starc has attracted a Rs 22 crore bid from KKR! This is insane! This is record. Twice two players have crossed Rs 20 crore today!
- 15:39 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Starc makes history!Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are relentless. GT currently have the highest bid of Rs 20 crore for Starc! This is history!
- 15:36 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Starc has everyone's attention!The bidding war was between DC and MI. But MI have pulled out in the race for Starc. KKR have joined in now! the bid has crossed RS 12.25 crore
- 15:32 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Starc next!Mitchell Starc is up next. This is gong to be interesting! MI and DC are fighting it out. Akash Ambani looks determined to bad him. Rishabh Pant is raising the paddle for DC.
- 15:31 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Mavi next upShivam Mavi next up! The former GT player is generating huge bidding war between LSG and RCB. But LSG Get His for Rs 6.40 crore.
- 15:27 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Umesh join GTUmesh Yadav is the next player up. The veteran star has generated huge bidding war between GT, SRH and DC. But GT has the highest bid of Rs 5.80 crore. The veteran star will be asset for GT who already have Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.
- 15:23 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Alzarri Joseph to RCB thenThe West Indies pacer has gone to RCB for Rs 11.50 crore. They outbid LSG to get the veteran T20 star
- 15:18 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Alzarri Joseph has entered the race.Alzarri Joseph - former GT pacer - is generating huge interest from DC and CSK. His bid has reached Rs 3 crore - the highest bid by DC so far. Lucknow Super Giants has entered the race. Joesph has got a Rs 6 crore bid from DC
- 15:16 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Fast bowlers' set has startedThe fast bowlers' set has started. Lockie Ferguson has gone unsold and the next one is Chetan Sakariya! They get him for Rs 50 lakh!
- 15:12 (IST)IPL Auction Live: KKR get their 1st player!KKR pick their first player of the day in wicketkeeper KS Bharat for Rs 50 lakh. They have got a good deal for the player who used to play for RCB
- 15:10 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Stubbs To DCTristan Stubbs is now up for grabs. DC get him for Rs 50 lakh. No other team bid for him!
- 15:09 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Wicketkeepers' set starts!The this set of capped wicketkeepers has started. Phil Salt is the first one but he goes unsold!
- 15:01 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Vettori speaksDaniel Vettori. speaks on the historic Pat Cummins deal: "Someone else desperately wanted him as well, that's why he got pushed to that high number. Because our team is relatively settled and we have the budget, and we have already picked up Travis Head and Hasaranga, we felt like we'd covered most things that we wanted at the auction, so we had the ability to spend that much."
- 14:57 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Wicketkeeper next!The third set is where the wicketkeepers come in! Josh Inglis, K.S. Bharat, Kusal Mendis are the players who are in the list
- 14:48 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Mitchell goes to CSK for Rs 14 croreCSK has defeated PBKS in their bid to get Daryl Mitchell!. They will rope in the NZ allrounder for a whopping Rs 14 crore. However, PBKS have got Chris Woakes Rs 4.2 crore. The set for all-rounders has ended!
- 14:39 (IST)IPL Auction Live: CSK Joins fight!Delhi backs out but CSK has joined the bidding war! They now hold the highest bid for Rs 14 crore! This set has seen the team go bonkers! It was supposed to be so for the allrounders!
- 14:36 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Mitchell Has gone past Rs 11 croreAnd he has breached the Rs 10 crore mark too! DC and PBKS are still relentless! The bid has reached Rs 11 crore - from DC. Punjab comes back with a Rs 11.25 lakh!
- 14:30 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Mitchell will go big too!Daryl Mitchell is also in demand! PBKS and Delhi Capitals are going big for him! The highest bid so far is Rs 7 crore by PBKS but hold on, DC raises the paddle at Rs 7.20 crore!
- 14:28 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Harshal Will Play For PBKS!Harshal Patel has also got a fat pay-cheque. Punjab Kings have roped in for Rs 11.75 crore! Preity Zinta is happy! There was huge contest from GT and LSG but PBKs had the last laugh!
- 14:25 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Harshal has massive ineterst!Harshal Patel has started a bid contest between PBKS and GT. The fast bowling all-rounder currently has the highest bid of Rs 10.75 crore. But no! LSG have gone for Rs 11 crore bid
- 14:21 (IST)IPL Auction Live: MI rope in CoetzeeAfter that Gerald Coetzee was picked by Mumbai India for Rs 5 crore! The MI are happy! The next player is Harshal Patel and Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are fighting it it currently!
- 14:18 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Cummins makes history!And Pat Cummins goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 crore! This IS HISTORY! For the first time ever a player has breached the Rs 20 crore mark! He will be part of the Orange Army!
- 14:15 (IST)IPL 2024 Auction Live: Cummins Makes HistoryHistory has been created! For the first time ever, a player has breached the Rs 20 crore mark! And SRH and RCB are relentless!
- 14:11 (IST)IPL Auction 2024 Live: Cummins Go Past Rs 14 croreBoth CSK and MI are out but SRH and RCB are going all out for the Australian captain! The bid has gone past Rs 13 crore!
- 14:07 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Huge fight for CumminsFor Pat Cummins, CSK and MI are going big. However, at Rs 5 crore, MI have gone out. But hold on! RCB have joined the fight. the bid is past Rs 6 crore!
- 14:05 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Big pay day for ShardulShardul Thakur has been roped in by CSK for Rs 4 crore! The MS Dhoni-led team is focussing on all-rounders it seems! Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai has gone to GT for Rs 50 lakh.
- 14:02 (IST)IPL 2024 Auction Live: Shardul generates massive interest!Huge Interest for Shardul Thakur to. CSK currently have him for Rs 3.60 crore. There is massive interest from SRH too. Kavya Maran is relentless!
- 14:00 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Ravindra to CSKRachin Ravindra will play under MS Dhoni for IPL 2024. He has been roped in for Rs 1.80 crore by CSK. There was interest for DC and PBKS too but the CSK management was desperate for the NZ allrounder!
- 13:58 (IST)IPL Live Auction: Huge interest for RavindraChennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are going big on Rachin Ravindra. DC have opted out after CSK bid Rs 1 crore. But hold on! PBKS have jumped in the fight and the New Zealand youngster's price has gone above RS 1.50 crore!
- 13:54 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Hasaranga to SRH For Rs 1.5 croreThe first allrounder to be auctioned is Waninu Hasaranga! SRH has the lone bid for Rs 1.5 is the final one too!
- 13:51 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Allrounders' Set to Start!The next set is going to be massive! The allrounders are a priced commodity in T20s. Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra and Chris Woakes are part of it.
- 13:41 (IST)IPL Auction Live: The first set ends!Manish Pandey, the last player in Set 1, is also unsold. The IPL auction is now on a 10 minute break! The next set has capped allrounders with Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Rachin Ravindra among the big names!
- 13:38 (IST)IPL 2024 Live Auction: Head To SRH!CSK loses out to SRH's final bid of Rs 6.80 crore! The Australian World Cup winner will be part of the Orange Army for IPL 2024. Karun Nair and Steve Smith, the next two players in the list, are unsold!
- 13:34 (IST)IPL 2024 Live: All Out War For HeadAnd Head's bid has touched Rs 6 crore! CSK has raised the paddle for a Rs 6.20 crore bid and SRH has surpassed it! Can he cross the Rs 10 crore mark?
- 13:32 (IST)IPL 2024 Auction Live: CSK Desperate For CSK!Bidding war between CSK and SRH for Travis Head! CSK has bid Rs 4.60 crore for him. Travis Head played a crucial role in Australia winning the World Cup and he was bound to generate huge interest!
- 13:28 (IST)IPL 2024 Live: Brook gets Rs 4 crore final bidDelhi Capitals pick up Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore! There is applause all around. The next player up in Travis Head!
- 13:26 (IST)IPL 2024 Auction Live: Brook generates massive interest!Harry Brook is generating huge interest. The England player had a base price of Rs 2 crore. RR and DC are going all guns blazing for the star batter. He was bought by SRH for 13.25 crore in the last auction. Currently, He has touched the Rs 4 crore bid!