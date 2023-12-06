Mumbai Indians probably made the maximum noise on the day of the IPL 2023 retention list announcement. After Gujarat Titans retained their skipper Hardik Pandya, news came in that the star player had been traded off to Mumbai Indians. It was indeed true news. Hardik Pandya made a grand return to the franchise where he had made a name for himself. But with Hardik Pandya's entry, Mumbai Indians had to free some funds for the IPL 2024 auction. They let go off star players like Cameron Green and Jofra Archer.

Now, it will be interesting to see, who are the players that Mumbai Indians target at the IPL 2024 auction.

"With Australia's recent triumph (in the ODI World Cup), you will see a lot of the Australian players, especially people like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. So Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc could be two bowlers that Mumbai Indians would be gunning for. Pace bowling-wise, maybe a little short. So they might want to have another overseas option," Sanjay Manjrekar was quoted as saying on Star Sports by Times Now.

"They have got about Rs 17.5 crores. So I expect them to go hard at Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Also, I think somewhere at the top because Cameron Green used to bat at the top of the order and be an exciting option at No. 3 or open. They might want to have an opener as well as an option."

Meanwhile, Former Australian cricket team star Brad Hogg feels that instead of buying Green, RCB should've invested their money in improving the quality of their bowling department.

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club," Hogg said in a video on his Instagram handle.

