When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 started, Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav was being hailed as the breakaway star of this edition. His speed generated awe as he regularly clocked over 150kmph. His case was almost same as Umran Malik, a couple of seasons back, who broke fast bowling record in the IPL. Umran Malik has been in the shadows in the IPL 2024. Mayank also did not look the same after an injury cut kept him out for considerable time.

In the midst of such youngsters, one bowler who made a brilliant comeback was Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma. He went unsold in the auction and was inducted in the team as a replacement for injured Prasidh Krishna. But he did not let that deter him. He took a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians and has so far taken 13 wickets. His economy is 8.18.

Against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Friday, Sharma returned with figures of 2/25 in four overs. He took the wickets of SRH top-scorer Heinrich Klaasen and opener Travis Head.



Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise of Sandeep and also blasted those who get impressed by express-pace in Indian cricket.

"In India, we start salivating whenever anyone bowls over 145. We say he's the next big thing. But bowlers need cleverness which Sandeep Sharma has. No one talks about it from the India aspect. He has been delivering consistently," Sunil Gavaskar said on air.

Though Sandeep has consistently performed in the IPL for various franchises, he has never been given a consistent run in the national team.

On him being called under-rates, Sharma recently told Indian Express: "I don't know. I have never thought about it. Kabhi kabhi lagta hai mujhe mera due nahi mila jo milna chahiaye tha (Sometimes I feel like I never got the credit I deserved). But it's fine. I am not 23-24 anymore. By the end of this tournament, I will turn 31. Few things are just not in your hands."