A ray of jubilation spread all across the Kolkata Knight Riders camp as they lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets. KKR remained utterly dominant the entire campaign, barely getting outplayed by the opponents even when they lost a handful of matches. As KKR thumped SRH in the final at Chepauk on Sunday, the franchise's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana, and the rest of the family celebrated the triumph in extravagant fashion.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Suhana could be seen saying 'I am so happy' as she hugs dad SRK following the team's success on the field. Here are the videos:

This is the sweetest video you'll see on the internet today: Suhana Khan asking Shah Rukh Khan, 'Are you happy, Dad?' followed by a heartfelt group hug with all three children #ShahRukhKhan #KKRvsSRH #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/TKywAcMTbJ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 26, 2024

Suhana's tears are not only in the joy of #KKR's victory, but also in the love she feels for her father @iamsrk , we know from everything ShahRukh has been through during the last few years and every victory conquered is a reason for joy, he deserves each one of them, I love you pic.twitter.com/xIOkjZmywG — SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) May 26, 2024

After the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said that his team played like 'invincibles' the entire campaign, and deserved to win the title for the third time.

"We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour," he said in the post-match presentation before collecting the trophy.

Shah Rukh has been described as a wonderful owner, with Gautam Gambhir suggested that he hasn't worked with a boss like him in the entire IPL.