Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction for the upcoming season, former India pacer Irfan Pathan gave tips to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 17th season of the tournament. While speaking at Star Sports, Pathan said that after adding Cameron Green to the squad, RCB have solved the headache of their middle order. Further Pathan said that the Bengaluru-based franchise need to sort out their bowling attack and if they can get Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga at a cheap price, then it will be good for them. The 39-year-old further added options for the franchise and said that if they fail to get Hasaranga, then they can go for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Pathan praised Mujeeb and said that he is a mystery bowler with the new ball and can make a difference in tough conditions.

"If you look at their squad, with Cameron Green coming in, they have their biggest headache sorted. The middle muddle is sorted. They will have to sort out their bowling. If they can get Hasaranga back at a cheaper price, well and good. If not, they can go for guys like Mujeeb. Mujeeb is a guy who can actually take the pitch away from the equation. He is a mystery bowler who can bowl with the new ball and he can be pretty handy in those sorts of tough conditions for bowlers," Pathan said.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner further added that RCB would want Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc since he can deliver at 140 kmph and can help the franchise with his extra pace.

"I really think you might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB because he was there before. They would want him there as well because, being a left-armer, bowling 140-plus, having that extra pace on those types of pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be of utmost importance for RCB," he added.

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. 1166 players have registered themselves for the auction, including some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head and others. RCB will enter the player's auction with Rs 23.25.