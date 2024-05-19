Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins appeared in a relaxed mood a day after his side booked their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs on Thursday. SRH became the third team along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to book their spot in the Top 4 after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain. In a video that has already gone viral on social media, Cummins was seen enjoying a game of cricket with school kids. Cummins has emerged as a favourite among SRH fans after guiding them to the playoffs thanks to explosive batting performances from top-order stars.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have become the third team after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs after rain washed out their clash against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Pat Cummins playing cricket with Hyderabad government school kids. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/rc23am3QvD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2024

Due to the match being called off without a ball being bowled, both SRH and GT now share a point each. With SRH's tally now at 15 points, it means they have now qualified for the playoffs. They now need to beat Punjab Kings on Sunday and hope for Rajasthan Royals to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders to have a shot at top two finish.

SRH getting into playoffs means Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will get knocked out of race to playoffs. It also means the last playoffs spot will be decided by the all-important clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

