Undoubtedly one of the biggest factors behind Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gautam Gambhir is the man the whole of the Indian cricket spectrum has bowed down to as Shreyas Iyer's men lifted the coveted title on Sunday. Gambhir, since his arrival at KKR, transformed the way the franchise functioned, making game-changing decisions to ensure the team's success in the 17th edition of the T20 league. As KKR ended their 10-year wait to lift the IPL trophy for the third time in their history, Gambhir shared an inspirational post on social media that has taken the entire world of internet by storm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor wrote: "Whose thoughts and actions are of truth, Even today Lord Krishna drives his chariot."

Gambhir has been credited by many for turning around KKR's season with his strategic mindset and infectious energy.

Gambhir, having captained KKR to two IPL titles (in 2012 and 2014 before) returned as the mentor this season, with an eye to end their decade-long trophy drought. On Sunday, Gambhir fulfilled his promise as KKR lifted its third IPL title and 12 years after their first won the championship in 2012.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana gave Gambhir the credit he deserved for the win.

"I want to share one short story that when GG bhaiya was named the mentor, I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, "Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands." Today is that day and I will never forget that message," revealed Rana.

Another KKR star Rinku Singh was elated on winning the title, and had a special mention for Gambhir in his post-match chat with the broadcaster. “Outstanding feeling right now. My dream of seven years is complete. Finally I will lift the trophy. I am proud of my whole team and GG sir. It was God's plan,” he said.