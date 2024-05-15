Mathematically, five teams are fighting for two remaining spots in the IPL 2024 playoffs, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals already assured of the other two spots. Practically, though, the fight is between three teams - Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in with a good chance. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are too far away on Net run-rate. LSG were in with a good chance but their loss to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday means that advancing to the playoffs is almost improbable.

Former Indian cricket team star Mohammad Kaif was not happy with Rahul's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Delhi.

"Take the video analyst's computer and throw it away. They didn't go with any numbers. 200 has not been chased here at all. I am telling you this year's numbers. In all four matches, the team batting first has won. You won the toss and said you would field first," Mohammad Kaif said on Star Sports.

"The biggest mistake was the decision at the toss... So, there will be a question mark on the bowling as well. Lucknow had everything to gain from this match... I believe it was an absolute flop show from Lucknow."

Another former Indian cricket team star Aakash Chopra was also not happy with the way Lucknow Super Giants went about their chase.

"When Lucknow came to bat, what batting are you doing? Quinton de Kock's bat is not striking the ball and KL Rahul got out for five. After that, (Marcus) Stoinis came and he was left stranded in the middle. Deepak Hooda got out for zero. What are you doing?" questioned Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul has not been in the nest of form lately. He was also not selected for the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.