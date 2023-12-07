Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai can be a potential replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction, GT face a tough challenge of replacing Hardik who rejoined Mumbai Indians in a sensational trade. Omarzai produced a brilliant all-round performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023 where he scored 353 runs in 9 matches and also took 9 wickets. Pathan said that the Afghanistan star is a good all-rounder option and with Rashid Khan already in their ranks, GT will be able to utilise Omarzai well.

"Looking at the Gujarat Titans, they are missing out on Hardik Pandya. Obviously, they are missing out on a leader and a guy who can actually do both bat and ball equally, really well. Who is there at the auction table?" Irfan said on Star Sports.

"I see Azmatullah Omarzai going to Gujarat Titans because he is a perfect fit. We have Rashid Khan there as well, who can actually get the best out of his countryman. Apart from an all-rounder, they require a proper fast bowler there. They need to go for that extra pace, and they have a good purse available," he added.

Meanwhile, Irfan also stated that the five-time champions should go for pacer Harshal Patel, who has been released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"They have a lot of fast bowlers who can get injured regularly, guys like Deepak Chahar. They keep a lot of faith in Deepak Chahar but if he is not fit and available, they can be in a mess. So what they need - maybe a guy like Harshal Patel. Bangalore is not far from there, so just get Harshal Patel with a small ride of five hours, and just get him in CSK," Pathan said on Star Sports.