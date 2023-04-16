Delhi Capitals' (DC) miserable run continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the David Warner-led side suffered their fifth successive defeat on Saturday. DC were outplayed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a total of 175, DC were restricted to 151/9 in 20 overs, following a top-order collapse. Former India batter Virender Sehwag feels that DC head coach Ricky Ponting should be held responsible for the team's five consecutive losses in the tournament.

"I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well," Sehwag said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

"This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses someone else is blamed. There is zero role of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and to give the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven't done it at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused what should they do to change their fortune," he added.

DC remain at the bottom of the points table as the only team yet to win a match in IPL 2023.