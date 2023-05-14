Yuzvendra Chahal is an interesting character on the cricket field. While his leg-spin is difficult to negotiate, sometimes his sense of humour is also quite out of the box. Ahead of the IPL, one of Chahal's videos with Rajasthan Royals teammate Joe Root went viral where the duo could be seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Now, Chahal was at it again with Root being his perfect aide. During RR's recent team travel, Chahal could be seen riding Root's suitcase, who was more than happy to offer his services in helping Chahal. The two could be seen moving quite fast, as they crashed into two teammates, who were surprised but then ended up laughing.

Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy! pic.twitter.com/zJsVhHBBfV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2023

Chahal scripted history in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens when the legspinner picked up his 184th wicket in the tournament. Chahal encouraged KKR captain Nitish Rana to hit a sweep shot, which was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg.

With this wicket, Chahal (184) went past former Dwayne Bravo in the league's all-time wickets tally. Bravo took 183 scalps. Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171) are also in the list of most wickets in the IPL. Chahal claimed a total of 4 wickets in the match, going up to 187 scalps.

He has also started the season well, having taken 17 wickets in 11 games previous to Rajasthan's encounter against KKR.

With ANI inputs