Yuzvendra Chahal is famous for his antics on social media and just recently, his dance performance with Rajasthan Royals teammate Joe Root went viral. This time, he was paired with another England international Jos Buttler for a team-bonding activity organised by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and the duo came up with more internet gold. Chahal was asked to propose to Buttler and he got down on his knees and came up with a perfect proposal for the explosive opener.

The perfect proposal doesn't exi- pic.twitter.com/vENeuVtfTq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2023

"Jos bhai, you're the love of my life. When I met you last year, my heart's just (indicating heart beating fast). And, every night I just see you, I feel [for] you. Will you go on a date with me please?"

In the history of the Indian Premier League, Dwayne Bravo is the most successful bowler with 183 scalps in 161 games. One bowler who is most likely to surpass that tally in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner has so far taken 177 wickets in 137 games. With only seven more wickets, Chahal can become the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. Chahal earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. England great Kevin Pietersen is surprised that Chahal was not retained by RCB.

Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the IPl 2022 auction and was not bought back in the auction as well.

"One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go. Always took the wickets, he was the bloke who kept them in the game. Unbelievable that this bloke is now wearing pink. With the ball he was the most valuable asset for RCB," Kevin Pietersen said on air while doing commentary for Star Sports during the RR vs LSG game.