India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj recalled his first interaction with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. While speaking on the latest episode of 'Breakfast with Champions', Siraj spoke in depth about his cricketing journey and his first reaction after meeting the likes of Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Siraj, who is currently featuring for RCB in IPL 2023, made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2017, before going on to make his India debut later that year in a T20I against New Zealand.

Speaking on his first interaction with Dhoni, Siraj revealed how the former India captain pulled his legs after he had asked for his bat.

"We were in Delhi and Mahi bhai was there holding his bat. All the youngsters were asking for his bat. I hesitated but ended up asking for his bat eventually. He jokingly said 'Why do you need the bat and what would you do with it? You need a chest guard, I will get one for you.' But he gave me his bat and said 'If you make this bat better, I will give you two more," Siraj told.

Siraj had raised many eyebrows when he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 auction for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore. His base price was Rs. 20 lakh.

Playing for the Hyderabad franchise, the 23-year-old played six matches and claimed 10 wickets.

The RCB think-tank saw enough potential in the youngster and bought him at the IPL 2018 Player Auction for Rs 2.20 crore.

After making his T20I debut in 2017, Siraj had to wait till 2019 for his ODI debut. In 2020, he made his Test debut against Australia during the Boxing-Day Test.

He is currently part of the Indian team across formats.