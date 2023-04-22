India and Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli is one of the most energetic cricketers in world cricket at the moment. With Kohli, there's is never a dull moment, whether it's on-the-field or off-the-field. In a hilarious video shared on social media, Kohli took part in a blindfold challenge where he tried to identify his RCB teammates and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The video was shared by Puma, RCB's official kit sponsor, on their Instagram handle with a caption: "Game recognises game".

Kohli started the challenge by mistaking Dinesh Karthik with Mohammed Siraj. However, he managed to recognise Karthik eventually by toucing his beard.

He then recognised Siraj by his watch. Siraj was followed by RCB captain Faf du Plessis, whom Kohli identified from his tattoos and the watch on his right arm.

Kohli's RCB teammates were followed by Chhetri, who was holding a red cricket ball in his hands. The 34-year-old initially found it difficult to identify Chhetri as he was not wearing a watch or any other accessories.

He tried to measure Chhetri's height, calling him 'a boy with a short height'. He then tried to identify him by touching his hair, but had no success there as well.

Kohli was then given a hint that the person to be identified was a 'quick all-rounder'. Finally, Kohli burst out in laughter upon realising that the person was none other than Chhetri.

Both talismans shared a laughter before Kohli presented Chhetri with a RCB jersey.

Watch the video here:

With Faf unable to field due to a rib injury, Kohli led RCB in their previous game against Punjab Kings.

RCB won the game by 24 runs in Mohali.