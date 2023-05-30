In front of his home fans, Ravindra Jadeja hit 10 runs off the final 2 balls to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title for Chennai Super Kings, handing defending champions Gujarat Titans a 5-wicket defeat in the final. Ecstatic celebrations broke, with the entire CSK camp celebrating the record-equalling title in a jubilant manner. Away from the on-field action in the United Kingdom, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to hail 'champion' Jadeja for his last-over heroics and also had a 'special mention' for MS Dhoni.

Virat took to Instagram to laud Jadjea for his six and four on the final two balls of the game that took CSK over the line. Kohli wrote: "What a champion @ravindra, Jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to @mahi7781."

After the game, MS Dhoni revealed that though this is the perfect moment to announce his retirement, he will try to play for one more season as a 'gift' for his fans.

"If you circumstantially if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But with the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them," said Dhoni in a post-match presentation ceremony in the early hours on Tuesday.

Jadeja also dedicated the win to the CSK skipper Dhoni who received a grand welcome all across the country, no matter which venue the Super Kings went to play at.