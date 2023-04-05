Delhi Capitals failed to open their win account, going down to Gujarat Titans in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Though there are several areas where Delhi need to improve if they are to challenge for the title this year, one of the biggest areas is their top-order batting unit. In terms of the Indian batters, there remain high expectations from Prithvi Shaw, however, the young batter has failed to fire this season, much to the disappointment of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Seghwag, in a chat on Cricbuzz, as per Indian Express, highlighted how poor Shaw's development has been since he led the Indian team to the U19 World Cup in 2018. Shubman Gill, who was Shaw's teammate in that tournament, is playing all three formats for India in the same timeline.

"He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times... but he should also learn from his mistakes, right?," Sehwag said. "Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs.

Sehwag also compared Shaw with Ruturaj Gaikwad who has already won the IPL Orange Cap once and is among the leading run-scorers this season as well.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores," Sehwag said, giving shaw a much-needed reality check.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Sai Sudharsan's half-century and a whirlwind cameo by David Miller powered holders Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Chasing 163 for victory on a tricky pitch, Sudharsan (62) and fellow left-hander Miller (31) put together an unbeaten stand of 56 to steer their team home with 11 balls to spare in Delhi.

With AFP inputs