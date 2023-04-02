The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its 16th edition. Over the last decade-and-half the cash-rich T20 league has changed the contours of Indian and world cricket. This is one tournament where every top player in the world wants to compete. However, when the tournament began in 2008, nobody had any idea that it would grow so big. Compatriots playing for the national team was the norm, but IPL pitched them against one another. Former India star Virender Sehwag narrated a funny conversation when the IPL first happened and it involved Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra too.

"When IPL happened, before that you used to play for the Indian team, now those same players got divided and played for different teams. Some played for my team, while some played for other teams. Especially Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh - they were my close friends - we used to say that you have played so much at the nets, come to the match and tumhe to kutte ki maar marunga (will thrash you like a dog)," Sehwag said on Star Sports.

"However, nothing like that happened. Zaheer Khan got me out, then Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan too got me out. But I also hit good innings against them. When IPL came there was a sudden change in atmosphere where you used to play against you own national teammates."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has come up with a new rule, starting from the 16th edition of the league. Any team, on a given day, would virtually see 12 players in action. While eleven players per side has been the standard rule in the sport, an additional player would now be able to leave his mark on the field, as an 'impact player'. The rule is new in the IPL but has already been used in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

The rule allows each franchise to bring an 'impact player' into the playing team, be it while bowling or batting.

While submitting the team sheets, the captains will be allowed to name five substitute players from which one can be called upon later.

