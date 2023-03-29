The reports of MS Dhoni's possible retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been making headlines for quite some time. While Dhoni is busy practicing with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023, various experts have already said that he will not be playing in the competition after this year. In a recent interaction, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma weighed in on the issue and the star India opener said that Dhoni looks fit enough to play in the IPL for the next 2-3 seasons.

"I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit said in MI's pre-season press conference.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag said that Dhoni has mastered the role of a finisher, and nobody comes anywhere close to the former India captain.

The 21-year-old from Guwahati, who will be playing his fifth IPL this year, added that while he is happy donning the role of a finisher, if given a choice, he would like to bat at No. 4 in the tournament.

"If they (Royals) were to ask me where I want to bat, I would say No. 4. But, then, like always, I am open to bat wherever the team needs me and wherever they think I fit the best. It is a team game; whichever way the combinations match up, I am happy to contribute," Parag told PTI.

"I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep," Parag added.

(With PTI inputs)