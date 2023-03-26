One of the finest cricketers of all time, MS Dhoni remains active only in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the 2023 season of the cash-rich T20 league abou to start, many fans are wondering if it would be the last time they would see Dhoni donning the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey. With age not on his side, and cricketing practice also being limited, it's tough for many to see Dhoni carrying on beyond this season. When ChatGPT, the viral AI-based platform, was asked if this could be Dhoni's last season, the answer was an interesting one.

Dhoni had himself confirmed tha the intends to play in front of the home crowd in Chennai before hanging his boots from the IPL. This season, the home-away format is back, with the entire T20 league taking place in India. Hence, there remain those who fear that this could be Dhoni's last season in the IPL.

ChatGPT, however, has left the call entirely on the legendary wicket-keeper batter.

ChatGPT said: "As an AI language model, I don't have access to insider information or MS Dhoni's personal thoughts and plans. Therefore, I cannot predict with certainty whether he will retire after IPL 2023 or not.

However, it's worth noting that MS Dhoni has already retired from international cricket in August 2020. As for his future plans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it's entirely up to him to decide when he wishes to retire from playing cricket altogether.

Dhoni is one of the most successful and respected cricketers in the history of Indian cricket, and he has achieved many milestones and accolades throughout his career. Therefore, whatever decision he makes about his retirement will likely be a well-thought-out and considered one based on his personal goals, fitness, and motivation to continue playing."

When asked if Dhoni should retire from the IPL after this season, ChatGPT underlined the factors that need to be considered.

ChatGPT said: "Whether or not Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023 is a decision that he will have to make based on various factors, such as his fitness, form, and motivation to continue playing cricket. It is important to note that retirement is a personal decision and should be made based on individual circumstances and preferences.

It is also important to consider the impact that Dhoni's retirement could have on Indian cricket and the Chennai Super Kings team. Dhoni has been an inspirational leader and a role model for many young cricketers in India, and his retirement could leave a void in the team's leadership.

In conclusion, the decision of whether or not MS Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023 is a personal one, and should be based on various factors. As an AI language model, I cannot provide a definitive answer, but I hope this information helps you make an informed decision."

Dhoni has been working hard in the nets to best prepare himself for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper batter would be leading the CSK side as it takes on the defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.