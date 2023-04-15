Speculations of MS Dhoni's IPL retirement is not new. Despite being 41 years old, the wicketkeeper-batter is still active in the Indian T20 tournament as a player and at least for the past couple of years, every season is expected to be his last one. On the other hand, Dhoni -- who has led CSK to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 -- continues to spread his charm with some sensational batting and superb glovework behind the stumps. When asked if his IPL team is ready to play without him, out-of-favour India batter and ex-CSK player Kedar Jadhav said that it is going to be his last season.

While making the speculation, Jadhav cited Dhoni's age as the reason. He added that the team is not ready to play without him.

"Neither CSK are ready (to play without MS Dhoni), nor the fans were ready when he called time on his international cricket career... I feel this is going to be the last year for Dhoni in IPL and for CSK because he will be turning 42 in some months," said Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL commentator and expert for JioCinema.

Dhoni had joined the CSK franchise in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. Since, then he had always been a part of the side in IPL, barring the two editions in 2016 and 2017 when the team was banned.

Dhoni, who has lowered down his batting order since IPL 2020, has had a good season so far. His average batting strike rate is 214.81 across four matches in the ongoing edition.