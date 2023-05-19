Virat Kohli on Thursday slammed a record-equalling sixth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to power Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a win in their do-or-die game against SunRisere Hyderabad. Kohli, who last scored a century in IPL in 2019, slammed 100 off just 63 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes, as RCB chased down 187 with four balls and eight wickets to spare. Needing a win to stay alive in the playoffs race, Kohli and Faf du Plessis (71 off 47) added 172 runs for the biggest opening partnership in IPL 2023.

Kohli struck a huge six to level his RCB teammate Chris Gayle's record of six IPL centuries. However, Kohli hit a 103m six in the ninth over, which was the highlight of his match-winning knock.

During RCB's dressing room celebrations, Adam Griffith, who is the bowling coach of the franchise, expressed his surprise over Kohli's shot.

In a video shared by RCB, Griffith and Kohli shared a banter over the same.

"Why you surprised? look at him," Kohli was heard as saying in the video.

Advertisement

"103m?," Griffith reacted in surprise.

SRH v RCB Dressing Room Reactions



A century for the ages, a partnership for the record books, and a victory that takes us to Top 4 in the points table.



A Happy Dressing Room but subdued celebrations as the team realises there's a job in hand.#PlayBold #RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/EN7ehBXy6e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2023

On Thursday, Kohli smashed a masterful century as RCB beat SRH, for whom South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen hit a ton of his own earlier.

It was the first time in Indian Premier League history that both sides have scored a century in a game.

The win leaves RCB in control of their own destiny in the race to the playoffs, moving up into the fourth and last qualifying spot.

They are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points but have a superior net run rate with one game to go -- at home to table-topping Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)