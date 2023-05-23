Virat Kohli once again stole all the limelight as he brought up his seventh IPL century on Sunday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener achieved his second consecutive hundred of IPL 2023 during the must-win match against Gujarat Titans and got the most number of tons in the history of the cash-rich league. Kohli took 60 balls to reach the triple figures as his knock took a struggling RCB to a huge total of 197/5 in 20 overs. However, ultimately RCB lost the game with GT chasing down the target in 19. 1 overs after an unbeaten ton by Shubman Gill. Impressed with Kohli's performance, his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers could not hide his emotions and praised him.

Taking to Twitter, the former South Africa batter wrote, "Virat is there when we need him!"

Virat is there when we need him! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 21, 2023

Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Kohli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli's second straight hundred. Thanks to their aggressive approach, RCB scored 62 runs in the powerplay.

For GT, Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each.

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

(With PTI Inputs)