MS Dhoni was at his eloquent best at the post-match presentation ceremony after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Dhoni spoke on a range of topics, while also hinting towards his retirement after the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. On being asked about the support from the home fans, the 41-year-old said "I'm enjoying the final phase of my career". "Whatever said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. It's very important to enjoy it," Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reacting to his remark, World Cup-winning former England captain Eoin Morgan said that Dhoni's absence will leave a massive void in the CSK camp after he decides to hang up his boots.

"It's just great to see. They are very grateful for him as a leader. But you will only realise how much he is missed when he goes. And that's going to be felt. His impact of leading key players in the side and the key performers. They will miss him when he finishes," India Today quoted Morgan as saying on Jio Cinema.

Morgan praised Dhoni was his leadership accumen, and also suggested that the veteran is enjoying his time with CSK.

"I think that was the biggest thing to take away from the interview. Just his energy around what he was talking about. It really oozed a lot of class, but also showed how much enjoyment he was getting from leading this group. In the changing room, you can see how animated he is during the game. Saw just after the game, he is passing on all the information that he has gained over the years. Actually, he is unbelievably humble to see he was in the wrong position. He wasn't," he added.