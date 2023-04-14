As Gujarat Titans pulled off a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday, a new hero emerged for the defending champions. He was none other than the veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, who used to be an India international at some point in his career. Having only featured for Guajrat as a net bowler last year, Mohit reaped the rewards for his hard work and became a part of the team's first-team squad this year. Following his excellent spell against Punjab, Mohit opened up on his IPL comeback with an emotional story.

Speaking after the match, Mohit revealed that he got a call from Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra about joining the team as a net bowler. He thought that although it isn't a playing role, it's still better than staying at home.

"There was excitement, but also nervousness about making a comeback after a few years. Have played domestic cricket in between. Last year I played domestic cricket after returning from a back surgery. Not many people knew I played domestic. Got a call from Ashu Pa to stay with the team. (Mujhe laga ghar baithkey bhi kya karunga) I thought it would be better than staying at home (about being a net bowler for GT last year). Being a net bowler is not a bad thing. Gives you a lot of exposure. The environment at GT is brilliant," Mohit said during the innings break.

In the match, Mohit was Gujarat's most-effective bowler, picking up two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

After being named the Player of the Match, Mohit credited coach Nehra for his trust in him.

"I have had a good time at this venue. I thought of sticking to my variations, had a chat with Hardik in the middle overs, luckily it paid off. You need to train hard, give your 100 percent. Need to bowl according to the situation, and stick to the basics. I was given a role to bowl after 10 overs. Credit goes to the coach who has defined everyone's role in the team," he said.

Mohit last played in the IPL in the 2019 season and was a part of the Titans' net bowling unit last year.