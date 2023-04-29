Hardik Pandya has been a force to reckon with as Gujarat Titans captain. Leading the side in its first-ever IPL in 2022, Pandya led with perfection to lead his team to the title. In the IPL 2023 also, GT have been one of the better teams are have regularly been in contention for the top spot. Ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandya revealed how he succeeded as GT captain. "One person who has been crucial in my growth is Ashu bhai (Ashish Nehra - GT coach). We are mad people. We are slightly different kind of persons but out game sense is the same. He has guided me well," Pandya said in an interaction with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is mighty impressed with the way Hardik has led Gujarat Titans. The India all-rounder has led by example and helped GT return to the winning track despite the team losing some close encounters, which tend to dent the morale of the teammates.

Praising the Baroda cricketer for his inspiring leadership qualities, Gavaskar said Hardik is going to leave a lasting legacy in TATA IPL with his captaincy.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, "Sometimes the captains try to keep their personality and the team's personality the same. The personality of the captain and the team could be different. Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team. That's what Hardik is doing with GT. This is going to be his legacy as a skipper. He's very similar to MS Dhoni in his approach as captain and imbibed the good qualities from his former India skipper."