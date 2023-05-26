Shubman Gill produced an absolute masterclass as he slammed his third IPL century for Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gill looked completely in control against all the MI bowlers as the opener scored 129 runs off 60 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. While all the MI bowlers struggled against him, last match's hero Akash Madhwal went for three sixes in a single over.

Gill started the 12th over of the GT innings with a stupendous six over backward square leg and on the very next ball, he once again dispatched Madhwal to the mid-wicket boundary for the second six of the over. The fast bowler did manage to fight back but Gill once again showed his sublime touch on the fifth ball of the over as he flicked a slot delivery for six over the square-leg fielder.

Gill became the seventh batsman ever to score a century in IPL playoffs and at 23 years and 260 days, he was the youngest to reach the milestone. It was also the joint-fastest century in an IPL playoff match along with Wriddhiman Saha and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar (49 balls).

Incidentally, Gill was ultimately dismissed by Madhwal as Tim David completed the catch in the deep.