It was trademark MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings skipper pulled off a lightning quick stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. It was a flat delivery from Ravindra Jadeja but Gill tried to play for the turn. The ball kept its line and the batsman lost his balance for a bit after missing the delivery completely. The split second was enough for Dhoni who was at it in a flash and was able to dislodge the bails before Gill could return to the crease. Gill was dismissed after scoring 39 off 20 balls.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them. The pitch has been undercover for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," CSK captain MS Dhoni said at the time of the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.

(With ANI inputs)