All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a hamstring injury, his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed on Thursday. Sundar has been a mainstay in the Sunrisers team for the season so far but will not be able to play any part in the campaign further. The franchise is yet to announce a replacement of the spin-bowling all-rounder. "Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi", the Sunrisers posted on Twitter.

INJURY UPDATE



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Speedy recovery, Washi pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

The all-rounder is an important player for SRH, though he hasn't hit peak form this campaign so far. In the 16th edition of the league, Sudar has scored 60 runs at an average of 15 and has three wickets under his belt in seven matches at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26 before being ruled out. Sundar was signed by the Sunrisers for Rs. 8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

Sundar's withdrawal is indeed a huge massive blow to the Sunrisers' chances of making it to the playoffs this season. Languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in their last five games, the Aiden Markram-led franchise hasn't been able to match some of the other franchises' performances on the field. They are next scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals in the league.

SRH are currently languishing at ninth spot in the 10-team standings with two wins and five losses out of the seven matches they have played so far. They haven't yet announced a replacement for Sundar.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With PTI inputs