One of the greatest the game has ever seen, MS Dhoni is a warrior, and there's no denying that. Despite struggling with a knee injury, Dhoni took the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) close to a victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Wednesday. With his movement limited, Dhoni stood tall and delivered, unleashing some mighty blows against the Royals. Scoring a 17-ball 32, the 'Thala' all but took CSK across the line. Though his effort went in vain, fans certainly enjoyed the fireworks he put on display.

Now, a video has emerged on social media where Dhoni could be seen limping while returning to the dressing room. The video does break the hearts of many CSK fans considering the importance Dhoni holds for them.

Here's how fans reacted:

Thala Limping



The next match is on Mon & have a big gap now. That knee might be hurting him, reason why he's not coming up the order as he can't run faster between the Wickets during mid overs



The way he's walking is really so much pain in his knees evident. He's playing… — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) April 13, 2023

That knee might be hurting him , reason why he's not coming up the order as he can't run faster between the Wickets during mid overs ! Hope he manages it anyhow. Our Middle Order should have some shame atleast should do strike rotation in the middle if no boundaries are coming! — (@StanMSD) April 13, 2023

Struggling with a knee injury, still giving his best for fans. This man is built different. Take care MS — Captain (@iEatCricket) April 13, 2023

In the press conference after the match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni is nursing an injury.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, hindering him somewhat. His fitness has been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts. He does some nets in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai," Fleming told reporters at the post-match press conference after CSK suffered their second defeat in four games this season.

Fleming, though, expressed confidence that the former India captain will manage his injury well and will continue to lead the side.

"He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. So we always have confidence about how he manages himself. He always keeps himself up to speed," said Fleming, allaying concerns about Dhoni's fitness.

Chasing 176, Dhoni (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) were on course requiring 21 runs off the last over. CSK's final score was 172/6 as Dhoni couldn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have wanted to on home turf.

With PTI inputs