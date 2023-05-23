Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are ready for the big Qualifier 1 battle on Tuesday, the winner of which will book a slot in the Indian Premier League 2023 final. The contest remains a tight one, with both CSK and GT emerging as two of the strongest sides in the league phase of the campaign. Ahead of the highly-anticipated battle, former cricketers and pundits have been sharing their views on the teams and their players. Virender Sehwag, having seen GT finish top of the league standings, has picked Rashid Khan as their ‘trump card'.

When it comes to the Titans, Rashid has been on of the most consistent performers in the league this season. But, so has been Shubman Gill who slots in at the second spot in the list of top-scoring batters at present. For Sehwag, however, it's Rashid who holds a huge threat to CSK.

"Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance," Sehwag said on Star Sports.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also a part of the discussion, feels there are a lot of similarities between GT and CSK in terms of the tactical approach they adopt.

"Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been very similar teams tactically. Both these teams don't look to make too much of changes and the leadership group keeps the atmosphere light in the dressing room. The battle between these two in playoffs will be an interesting one," Manjrekar said.

